SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.76

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 27634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research raised SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $877.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

