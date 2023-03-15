SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 6,284.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185,960 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

JNK traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,751,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

