SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 794,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 369,431 shares.The stock last traded at $62.46 and had previously closed at $64.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

