Stacks Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003567 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $911.41 million and $697.26 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks blockchain, a layer-one blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. It enables developers to create dApps with smart contracts, tokenize assets and build digital marketplaces. STX is built using the Clarity smart contract language which is secure and auditable. PoX consensus protocol rewards miners with a combination of Bitcoin and STX to provide a secure, reliable platform. STX can be used to stake, purchase digital assets, pay for services and vote on network decisions. Blockstack PBC, founded by Muneeb Ali and Ryan Shea in 2013, is responsible for development and maintenance of Stacks network.”

