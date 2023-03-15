Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Update

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 190,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,115. Standard BioTools has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 2,049.96% and a negative net margin of 194.08%.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Standard BioTools by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Standard BioTools by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 169,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Standard BioTools by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

