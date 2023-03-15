Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Update

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Standard BioTools Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LAB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 190,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,115. Standard BioTools has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.
Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 2,049.96% and a negative net margin of 194.08%.
Standard BioTools Company Profile
Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
