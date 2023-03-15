Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.36. 1,236,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,462. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

