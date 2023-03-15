Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.78-$3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.78-3.82 EPS.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.9 %

STLD stock opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.