Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN) to Hold

Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

REUN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.10. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,789. Reunion Neuroscience has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.10.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

