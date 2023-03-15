StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

