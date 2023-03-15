StockNews.com Downgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

SB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,564. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $420.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

About Safe Bulkers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 9.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 13.2% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 50.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.