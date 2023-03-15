StockNews.com Downgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Safe Bulkers Stock Performance
SB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,564. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $420.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.
