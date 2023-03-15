StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
BIOLASE Price Performance
BIOL stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
