StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.02.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.