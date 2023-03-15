StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

