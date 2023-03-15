StockNews.com Lowers Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Hold

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.80. 264,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.05. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.