Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.72 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Streakk token can now be bought for $172.40 or 0.00686965 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $265,382.73 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 166.47436727 USD and is down -7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $247,926.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

