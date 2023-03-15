Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 3,216 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 4.2 %

CRM opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a PE ratio of 870.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $6,285,082. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.