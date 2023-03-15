Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $35.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.
NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.12.
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
