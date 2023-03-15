SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.17

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.17 and traded as low as C$10.48. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.62, with a volume of 97,511 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.06, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.15.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

