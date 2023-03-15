Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.00 million-$595.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.45 million.
NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 34,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is -29.02%.
Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.
