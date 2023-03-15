Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.00 million-$595.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.45 million.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 34,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is -29.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

About Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

