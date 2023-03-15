Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STREU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.17.
Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.
