T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $172.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) received a $172.00 target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $144.42. 7,672,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

