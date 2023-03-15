Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 1,297,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Takashimaya Stock Performance

TKSHF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10. Takashimaya has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA downgraded Takashimaya from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Takashimaya Company Profile

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the operation of department stores. Its department stores offer an array of products, including select brand items, clothing, personal items, household goods, groceries, and miscellaneous goods. The company is involved in the development and operation of shopping centers, restaurants, and cafes; provision design and interior decoration services for retail or cultural facilities; and credit card, shopping card, advertising agency, and e-commerce fashion businesses.

