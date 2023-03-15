TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 12,230,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of -0.06. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

