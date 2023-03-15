TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
TAL Education Group Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 12,230,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of -0.06. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $10.45.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
