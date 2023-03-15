Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.26

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 167609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Talos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,839,000 after buying an additional 358,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,680,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 439,851 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.