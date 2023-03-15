Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.26

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 167609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.
TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19.
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
