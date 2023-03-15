Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 108,869 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,288,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $297,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.90. 261,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,269. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.