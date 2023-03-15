Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,433,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 522,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

