Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,433,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 522,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.