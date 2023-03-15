Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $47.57 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,573,000. Salesforce accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,082 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $181.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

