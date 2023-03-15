Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $29.46 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded down $9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $369.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,745. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

