Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $40.26 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,264,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $629.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $593.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.68. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $262.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.