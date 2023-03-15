Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $42.93 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 922,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,932,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of TTE opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
