Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $25.77 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 310,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,051. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

