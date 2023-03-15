Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.85

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.85 and traded as high as C$28.67. Tecsys shares last traded at C$27.98, with a volume of 9,380 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCS. Cormark raised Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.33.
Tecsys Stock Down 3.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of C$399.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.64.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
