TerraClassicUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.28 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $228.70 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000871 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001754 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,681,105 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,545,124 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

