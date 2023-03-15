The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 130.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $12.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,393. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

