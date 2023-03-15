The Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,200 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.