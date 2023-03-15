The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGZ)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

