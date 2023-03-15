The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGZ)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.