The Goldman Sachs Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 108,081 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 182% compared to the average daily volume of 38,354 put options.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $11.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.03. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.