The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,550,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 14,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 5,915,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,615. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

