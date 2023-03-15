The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.09.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

