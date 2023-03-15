The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Short Interest Update

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 29.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $191,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,676.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lovesac by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Trading Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOVE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 280,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $329.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.