The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.