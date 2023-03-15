The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $8.33.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
