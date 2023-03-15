The Sandbox Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $227.07 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002396 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $875.69 million and $227.07 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00407897 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.58 or 0.27571120 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.