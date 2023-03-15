The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.33. 1,824,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,389,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

