Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $209,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $555.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,800 shares of company stock worth $12,995,574 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.