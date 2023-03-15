THG (LON:THG) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.42 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 60.34 ($0.74). 5,407,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,070,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.08 ($0.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 450 ($5.48).

Get THG alerts:

THG Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £736.58 million, a PE ratio of -440.00, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.