Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 10,468 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.25% of Kirby worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kirby by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kirby by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kirby by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 280,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,544. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEX. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,079. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Articles

