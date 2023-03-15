Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 40,731 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.97. 2,190,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.