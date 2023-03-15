Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.12. 1,927,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,765. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

