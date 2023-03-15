Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

ORCL stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. 5,448,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,116. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

