Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,514 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.10% of EchoStar worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

SATS traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 70,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

